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Jesse Morsberger Paintings: Where Gaming Meets Fine Art
6 days ago
In an era when the Museum of Modern Art acquires video games for its permanent collection and galleries worldwide host exhibitions on digital culture, one question lingers at the edges of the contemporary art world: who will paint these worlds with the same seriousness that the Old Masters brought to mythology and scripture? Jesse Morsberger offers one compelling answer. Working in thick, expressive oil paint, this Brooklyn-born artist transforms the pixelated landscapes of his childhood into canvases that feel both deeply personal and culturally resonant. His paintings do not merely depict video games. They remember them, calling up the emotional weight of hours spent in digital worlds that shaped a generation's understanding of wonder, courage, and solitude.