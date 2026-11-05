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Man arrested after multiple Union County car break-ins
2 days ago
WINGATE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) -- A Union County man is facing several charges after a string of vehicle break-ins. It happened in the Wingate area. Deputies say Steven Roland was caught on surveillance footage breaking into multiple vehicles before taking off on foot. Detectives, Wingate-assigned deputies and members of the SHIELD Unit worked together to check surrounding areas. Roland was eventually brought out of the woods and taken into custody.