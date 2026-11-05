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Drummer Lily Finnegan Turns the Heat On, with New Music on Many Fronts
By Mike Shanley,3 days ago
S drummer Lily Finnegan talks about her band Heat On and her recent collaboration with pianist and NEA Jazz Master Marilyn Crispell, she mentions one suggestion she received in both situations: play more. Not to imply that the 29-year-old Finnegan is one to keep things basic. Quite the contrary, in fact, as Finnegan can propel any situation, from free improvisation to more grounded tunes. But for many years, instructors pushed her in the opposite direction.