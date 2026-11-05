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Bellingham awarded federal grant to speed emergency response, improve traffic safety
By Kathi O'SheaJason Upton,8 days ago
BELLINGHAM, WA (MyBellinghamNow.com) – The city of Bellingham will receive nearly $2.8 million in federal funding to improve emergency vehicle response times and reduce traffic conflicts through upgrades to the city’s traffic signal system. The $2.76 million grant is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets...
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