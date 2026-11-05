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Game Information: Week 10 — SEMO
2 days ago
Tennessee State returns to Nissan Stadium for the first of two consecutive home games when it hosts Southeast Missouri on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers enter at 2-7 overall and 0-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference following a 27-0 loss at Lindenwood. TSU's defense produced three sacks and six tackles for loss in the setback, with Jaylon Price recording two sacks and Epoki Fakaosi collecting a team-high eight tackles. Cam Bulluck led the offense with seven receptions for 64 yards, while Truette Tumey averaged 41.6 yards on five punts and placed two inside the 20-yard line.