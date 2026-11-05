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Hundreds of thousands march in France’s biggest day of protests in years. Here’s what we know
By CNN Newsource,7 days ago
(CNN) — About 575,000 protesters participated in demonstrations across France on Thursday, according to government estimates, marking the biggest single day of protests since a wave of unrest began in September to coincide with a nationwide strike. Despite the scale of these protests, and the violence which marred similar...