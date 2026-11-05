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“The system’s broken, and we all know it”: As D.C. care facilities close, residents fall through the cracks
By Lucy Montalti,6 days ago
For months, one man in a D.C. mental health facility told his care team his treatment was not working. Then the facility closed down, with only seven days’ notice, according to the man’s attorney. The man ended up in the crisis system and cycled through temporary placements before becoming homeless. Now, the attorney doesn’t know where he is.
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