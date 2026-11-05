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Easy ways to make your old smart TV feel brand new
By Shimul Sood,7 days ago
Like most gadgets, smart TVs start showing their age after a few years, and mine was no exception. I’ve used my Google TV for over five years now, and while it still works fine, the experience isn't what it used to be. Things feel a little slower, the interface isn't as enjoyable, and I was starting to get a little frustrated with it. But the TV itself was still perfectly good, so replacing it just didn't make sense to me.