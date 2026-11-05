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Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Limited at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Kincaid (chest) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice,. Fellow pass catchers DJ Moore (shoulder) and Keon Coleman (shoulder) were also limited Thursday, so the trio's status will need to be monitored ahead of Monday night's game against the Vikings. Over his last two outings, Kincaid has managed to make his mark from a fantasy perspective by logging an 11/124/1 receiving line in that span.