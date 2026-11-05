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Bills' DJ Moore: Limited participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Moore (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Moore mustered some level of activity in Buffalo's first practice of Week 9 after downplaying the knee injury that forced him out late in the Week 8 win over Baltimore. He has an extra day to recover before the Bills face the Vikings on MNF. Moore has two more chances to practice without limitations and put himself in the clear to suit up.