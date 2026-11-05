undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jets' David Bailey: Upgrades to full practice
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Bailey (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. After missing Week 8 with the groin injury he suffered the previous week, Bailey appears poised to return after missing just one contest. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 Draft, Bailey has piled up 35 tackles (21 solo), including 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass breakup across seven starts this season.