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Signia Aerospace Signs Deal to Acquire Addison-Based Aircraft Cabin Tech Maker Heads Up Technologies
7 days ago
Addison-based Heads Up Technologies, which makes technology for aircraft cabins, agreed to be acquired by Thornton, Colorado-based Signia Aerospace for an undisclosed amount. Heads Up, founded in 1985 and owned by private equity firm JLL Partners, makes a variety of aircraft cabin systems. This includes cabin lighting systems, glow-in-the-dark floor-path lighting, audio and video distribution technology, and electronic controls.