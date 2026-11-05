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Netflix Names Roberto Stanichi VP of Global Consumer Products and Experiences
By License Global,6 days ago
Netflix has named Roberto Stanichi as vice president, global consumer products and experiences. In this role, he will oversee Netflix's global consumer products licensing and retail business along with its global experiences business, including Netflix House. Stanichi will report to Marian Lee, chief marketing officer, Netflix. Stanichi joins Netflix from...