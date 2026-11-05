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City Explorer: Chicago Offers Off-Site Opportunities for Connections and Entertainment for Exhibitors and Attendees
5 days ago
CHICAGO — Are you looking for a city that offers your exhibitors and sponsors a way to entertain and host their customers in a unique setting that enhances ROI?. Trade Show Executive (TSE) is exploring non-convention-center venues that show organizers can leverage to entice their customers to create more engaging attendee experiences and higher value in its new City Explorer series.