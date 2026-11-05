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Discover Lands and Celebrate the Holidays with Earl the Squirrel and More
By License Global,6 days ago
At Universal Orlando Resort, guests can celebrate the holidays with a new Earl the Squirrel (Universal Orlando's holiday icon) immersive experience partnered with coinciding merchandise featuring apparel, accessories and collectibles. The merchandise collection honors the mischievous fan favorite character as he makes his balloon debut in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.The experience can be found at the Holiday Tribute Store. This year's destination celebrates iconic parade moments from the past century while bringing winter magic to life through richly themed environments, exclusive merchandise, limited release collectibles and seasonal surprises.