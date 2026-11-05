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GES Acquires CSG Creative
6 days ago
LAS VEGAS — GES announced the acquisition of CSG Creative (CSG), a marketing and creative services agency specializing in the association and exhibitions industries. This move significantly expands GES’s marketing capabilities by combining its global exhibition services and extensive organizer relationships with CSG’s deep expertise and demonstrated success in growing event attendance and revenue, and creates new opportunities for CSG to bring its marketing and creative capabilities to GES clients across the enterprise.