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Mattel Names Steve Totzke President and Chief Operating Officer as Roberto Stanichi Departs
By License Global,6 days ago
Mattel has named Steve Totzke president and chief operating officer, effective Nov. 11. In the newly created role, Totzke will oversee the company's global brand portfolio, sales and commercial operations, and consumer products and experiences. He will report to Mattel chairman and chief executive officer Roger Lynch. "Steve is a...