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After Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from Portugal, Hector Herrera dreams of seeing him in MLS with Lionel Messi
By Gianni Taina,6 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell from the Portugal national team has opened the door to a wish that, for now, belongs only to the imagination. Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera, who has spent most of his career in Europe before joining MLS, shared his thoughts on the Portuguese star and said he would love to see him one day competing in the league where Lionel Messi plays.