undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Martinsville sales tax referendum separated by 5 votes as remaining ballots are counted
By Madeleine Ahmadi,7 days ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A high-stakes ballot initiative to increase the City of Martinsville’s sales tax by 1% for school improvements is heading into political overtime. As of Thursday morning, the referendum holds a razor-thin lead of just five votes. However, with 40 provisional ballots and two post-election ballots left to review, local election officials say the outcome remains entirely up in the air.