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Mission Wealth’s John Wernz Discusses The Systems Behind RIA Organic Growth
By WSR Newsroom,5 days ago
Jim Roth, Partner at Ascentix Partners, speaks with John Wernz, Partner and Strategic Advisor at Mission Wealth, in this episode of the Wealth Set Go podcast about building repeatable organic growth at RIAs. Wernz identifies converting digital leads into clients as a central constraint, making coordination between marketing and business development essential.