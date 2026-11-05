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New Experience and Merchandise at Universal Horror Unleashed
By License Global,6 days ago
Located in the AREA15 entertainment complex in Las Vegas, Nev., Universal Horror Unleashed is a 110,000-square-foot climate-controlled space that features four walk-through haunted houses with 4K surround-sound and custom sets: Universal Monsters, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "The Exorcist: Believer" and "Scarecrow: The Reaping." Over the holidays, guest have the option...