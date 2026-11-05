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Cloquet Area Fire District introduces telehealth technology in numerous ambulances
By Emily Halling, Fox 21 News,7 days ago
CLOQUET, Minn. (KQDS-TV)- The rapid advancement in technology continues to develop before our eyes. And while some technologies, including A.I. have raised alarms, other forms of it are assisting first responders. The Cloquet Area Fire District is beginning a new era of responding to emergencies in their 200-mile radius, by...