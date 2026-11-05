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Mississippi Senate: Colom increases lead over Hyde-Smith to nearly 2,500 votes
By Dan Mangan@in/danmangancnbc/@_DanMangan,7 days ago
Democratic challenger Scott Colom expanded his narrow lead over Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in the Mississippi Senate race to 2,498 votes. Ty Pinkins, an independent candidate, said he stayed in the race after realizing he could not win because he believed it would boost Colom's candidacy. Hyde-Smith's campaign set the stage...
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