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The Evolutionary Arc From Pigeon Brains to Machine Consciousness
By Kristen French,6 days ago
Earlier this year, a bonobo named Kanzi (now deceased) was shown to interact with imaginary grapes and juice, suggesting a capacity for imagination. A review from last year suggested that insects possess subjective experience, citing bumblebees who roll balls without reward and honeybees that opt out of difficult tasks. Other studies suggest some birds and flies have lasting fear memories or that some corvids show causal reasoning. But what does all of this tell us about whether animals possess consciousness?