undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Switching to This Healthier Version of Salt Could Save Around 3 Million Lives a Year
By Jake Currie,7 days ago
Without salt, you will literally die—but that doesn’t mean it’s good for you. Too many sodium ions in your bloodstream causes water to osmotically pour in, ratcheting up your blood pressure and stressing out your system. Of course, there are salt substitutes, like potassium chloride. Unlike sodium, potassium can help lower your blood pressure by facilitating water removal via the kidneys. The problem is that potassium chloride is sort of like the turkey bacon of salt—tasting it just makes you crave the real deal.