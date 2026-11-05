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Nissan Kicks Earns Safety Award as Audi, Toyota and Chevy Fall Short
By Ross Ballot,7 days ago
The Nissan Kicks has earned some welcome safety bragging rights, but the latest crash-test results from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) aren't great news for several of its competitors or other vehicles new to the updated test. The Audi Q3, Toyota RAV4, and Chevrolet Trailblazer all missed the mark in testing designed to better protect rear-seat passengers, which is a shame given their passenger-focused purposes for being.