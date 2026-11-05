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Taylor Sheridan's 'Terminal List' Replacement Is Officially a Streaming Hit
By Dyah Ayu Larasati,6 days ago
If Chris Pratt fans can't get enough of The Terminal List's military operations gone wrong, off-the-books missions, and powerful people secretly pulling the strings, Paramount+'s Lioness is your next watch. Created by Taylor Sheridan, Lioness exposes the darker side of serving one's country, where those on the front lines can be blindsided by greater interests that put not only their lives at risk but also the people around them.