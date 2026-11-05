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Nearly 250 San Juan County voters used emergency electronic ballots on Election Day
By Utah News Dispatch,6 days ago
Voters in San Juan County were dealing with the aftermath of devastating flooding as they made plans to cast their ballots on Election Day. But, with expanded options made available through an emergency declaration to allow electronic voting, a couple of hundred voters received accommodations to vote. Utah Election Director...