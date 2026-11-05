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Lazers Fall Short to Genesee
3 days ago
Syracuse, NY - Onondaga Women's Basketball hosted Genesee Community College in Allyn Hall on Wednesday evening. The Lazers moved to 1-1 falling to the Cougars, 77-87. The Lazers were outscored 16-2 in the first 5 minutes before going on an 8-3 run to end the 1st quarter. Aunnie Stier went 3-6 from beyond the arc in the 2nd quarter to bring the Lazers back within 7 to end the half. Morgan Vasquez came back on the floor after an early 3 fouls, dropping 7 in the 3rd quarter. Kassidy Jones went 2-2 from deep. Jennie Daum had 11 points in the 4th quarter and brought the Lazers within as little as 6. OCC outscored the Cougars in the 4th quarter but still fell short 77-87.
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