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Onondaga County Democrats gain supermajority in legislature
By Spectrum News Staff,7 days ago
Democrats in the Onondaga County Legislature, which met Thursday for the first time since Election Day, will have a supermajority starting in January. Legislature Chairwoman Nicole Watts discussed some of the body's priorities, including tackling childhood poverty, workforce development and food access. "Local laws and the budget are the other...
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