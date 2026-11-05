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Applications Open for 2027 VSP Vision Innovation Challenge
By From Our Editors,5 days ago
Seeking innovators with emerging technologies and solutions that can help elevate the eyecare experience. Today, VSP Vision™ announced that applications are open for the 2027 VSP Vision Innovation Challenge, a global competition designed to source, spur and advance emerging technologies and startups elevating the eye care experience. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 4, 2026.