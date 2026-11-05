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Debate on local law enforcement's cooperation with ICE sparks concern in North Adams, Mass.
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,7 days ago
Cooperation between local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have alarmed immigrants across communities in the Northeast. In North Adams, Mass., federal police grants under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Formula Grant program have sparked concern, because this year, the grants initially came with immigration-related conditions attached. The conditions were struck down by a federal court in Rhode Island today, but the North Adams City Council will vote on approving the funding on Nov. 10.
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