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Who Was José Alfredo Jiménez? The Ranchera Legend Being Honored at the Latin Grammys
By Marcos Hassan,7 days ago
To celebrate the centennial of his birth, the Latin Grammys are honoring José Alfredo Jiménez, who is perhaps one of the cornerstones of Mexican music. He is the voice and the pen behind some of the most enduring ranchera songs ever recorded, with a legacy that continues to resonate across generations and throughout Latin America. His influence extends far beyond the traditional ranchera genre.