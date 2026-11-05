undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Laredo extends emergency declaration for DoubleTree Hotel through December
By Emma GalleElena Stoica,7 days ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo City Council voted to extend the emergency declaration for the DoubleTree Hotel site as structural engineers work to stabilize the building after a massive October fire. Officials announced that the current “collapse zone” and surrounding road closures will likely remain in place until at least Dec. 20.