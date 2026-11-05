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Los Angeles Chargers news: Who has been the best rookie this season?
By Michael Peterson,3 days ago
Which Chargers rookie has made the biggest impact in 2026? Who has played the best given their opportunities?. A number of rookies have played meaningful snaps through the first seven games of the season. This morning, I simply want to know which one do you believe has been the best? Who has made the greatest impact in their young careers thus far?