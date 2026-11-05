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Chargers open activation windows for TE Njoku, LB Perryman
By Michael Peterson,3 days ago
The Chargers plans to oepn the activation windows for both David Njoku and Denzel Perryman this week. On Wednesday, Jim Harbaugh told reporters ahead of practice that the team would be opening the 21-day activation windows for both tight end David Njoku and linebacker Denzel Perryman. Activating both of these players would leave the Chargers with three remaining activations from IR for the remainder of the 2026 season.