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Klin Thai Planning Two New Greater Boston Restaurants
By Cat Broughton,6 days ago
It looks like a local Thai restaurant is expanding with two new Greater Boston locations. Klin Thai is preparing to open one restaurant at 645 Mount Auburn Street in Watertown and another at an undisclosed address in Burlington, reports Boston Restaurant Talk. Owner Patcharin Jeesom of PPT Hospitality has not yet responded to What Now Boston’s requests for comment, leaving details about the upcoming locations limited for now. Both restaurants are listed as “coming soon” on the eatery’s website.