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Charlottesville to designate section of Gentry Lane as school street
By Elli Jones,7 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville is designating the school-owned section of Gentry Lane, near the Charlottesville Early Learning Center, as a school street this fall. The change will restrict general through traffic to make the area safer for students, families, and staff. Nearby residents, emergency responders, delivery...