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Jacksonville woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist, police say
By WITN Web Team,7 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist on Oct. 27. Police say that Rebekah Stebbins was turning left onto North Marine Boulevard and did not yield, hitting Kendall Papenfuse and causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle after he lost control. Papenfuse hit the front bumper of another vehicle.
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