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Merrimack Football Travels To No. 14 Wake Forest For Historic Clash
7 days ago
Winston-Salem, NC.- The Merrimack College football team will make program history at No. 14 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors (4-5), who are coming off back-to-back home wins, will take the field against a Power Four program for the first time Saturday. It also will mark the first time that Merrimack has faced a team ranked inside the FBS top-25. Wake Forest (7-1, 5-1 in ACC) is in second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and 16th in the College Football Playoff rankings. The only loss the Demon Deacons suffered this season was against No. 1 Miami, currently the top team in all of college football.