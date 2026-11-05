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Consumer Reports: Appliances that won’t hike your utility bill
By Cara Setzer,7 days ago
(Dakota News Now) - The rising cost of electricity, natural gas, and even water has many of us taking a closer look at our energy bills and scrutinizing our appliances, wondering how much they really cost to run day in and day out. There’s some good news: Consumer Reports did the math for you, and its experts share which large appliances are worth your money and won’t hike up your utility bills.