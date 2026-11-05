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U. S. Steel breaks ground on Arkansas facility
By Melina Druga,2 days ago
Pittsburgh-based U. S. Steel recently broke ground on a $1.9 billion direct reduced iron (DRI) production facility at its Big River Steel Works in Osceola, Ark. DRI is a high-quality ore-based feedstock for electric arc furnaces produced by removing oxygen from iron ore without melting it. It is a replacement for prime scrap that improves cost competitiveness and supply reliability.