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Tom Widroe: We Deserve Accountability When Big Fintech Wants Our Financial Data
By Tom Widroe,6 days ago
Companies that handle people’s financial data should be held responsible for protecting it. Santa Barbara County taxpayers shouldn’t have to accept anything less. Throughout my career in public service — working with members of Congress and the Assembly, county supervisors, city officials and special districts — I’ve focused on a simple principle: institutions should be transparent and accountable, and they should serve the public.