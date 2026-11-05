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Nino Mangione’s Baltimore County Council race made headlines as far away as India and Australia
By Ed Gunts,7 days ago
His election race hasn’t received an undue amount of attention in the local press, but it made headlines in news outlets as far away as India and Australia. On Nov. 3, Republican Nino Mangione appeared poised to win his race for a Baltimore County Council seat after receiving 48.7 percent of the vote, compared to 45.2 for Democratic rival Shawn McIntosh, 6 percent for Independent Cory Shaffer and 0.08 percent for write-ins. As of Thursday, county officials were still counting mail-in ballots and McIntosh had not conceded the race.