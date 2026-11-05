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Athens man accused of obscene internet contact with minor, police say
By Atlanta News First staff,7 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — An Athens man has been arrested and charged with one count of obscene internet contact with a minor, according to police. Athens police said they arrested 38-year-old Christopher Flick on Monday. Officers executed a search warrant at Flick’s home the next day, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.