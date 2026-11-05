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Atlanta leader of multi-state trafficking network that smuggled drugs in guitar amps convicted
By Atlanta News First staff,7 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — An Atlanta man who flooded communities nationwide with fentanyl and methamphetamine has been convicted on multiple charges, prosecutors announced Thursday. Roderick Battle, the leader of a nationwide drug trafficking organization, was convicted Tuesday of conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl,...
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