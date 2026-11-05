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Jennifer Armandi to step down as CEO of Park City Board of Realtors
By Park Record staff,7 days ago
Jennifer Armandi has announced she will step down as CEO of Park City Board of Realtors on Friday, Nov. 20. “It has been a privilege to serve this membership and work alongside a dedicated Board of Directors and exceptional staff,” Armandi said in a letter to members. “I’ve valued the relationships built, the progress we’ve made and the opportunity to contribute to such an important organization within our real estate community.”