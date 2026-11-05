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The Met Gala 2027 Will Celebrate Everyday Fashion with New Theme ‘extraORDINARY’
By Collins Badewa,6 days ago
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the theme for its 2027 Costume Institute exhibition and Met Gala, turning its attention to everyday clothing and the creative possibilities of ordinary materials. Titled “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday,” the new Met Gala 2027 theme will explore how designers transform familiar wardrobe staples, including jeans, T-shirts, trench coats, and puffer jackets, into remarkable fashion statements.