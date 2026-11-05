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Marc Silver – The Dark Of Our Hymn
By Shawn Underwood,2 days ago
After 20+ years of writing about music, I thought I’d heard everything with respect to the theme and inspiration for a new album. But when I got the write-up for Philadelphian Marc Silver’s 9th album, The Dark Of Our Hymn, and the lede was his exploration of mortality, that got my curiosity up. Turns out the reference was to things marking the span of life, not the end of it. Utilizing pieces of everything from jazz to bluegrass to art rock it’s a stimulating, if occasionally brooding, perspective on humanity.