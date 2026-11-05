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Town of Iowa mayoral race heads to runoff as incumbent misses advancing by one vote
By COURTNEY PEDERSEN,7 days ago
In the town of Iowa, the phrase “every vote counts” came true on Election Day, as incumbent Mayor Neal Watkins Jr. missed a runoff by a single vote. On Tuesday, voters in Iowa were split between four mayoral candidates: Republican Watkins, former mayor and no party candidate Paul “Hounddog” Hesse, Republican Jordan Manela and Democrat Brian “Shakey” Schexnayder.